Bentley unveils fourth generation Continental GT Speed with unmatched performance and luxury

For the first time in the history of this car, the convertible Continental GTC is being launched concurrently with the coupe — providing ultimate flexibility for customers who appreciate both open topped and closed-roof motoring. Play (shown in the driver’s instrument panel) supports and enables driving in semiassisted mode, providing feedback to the driver on how the car is responding to other vehicles. The vehicle’s understanding of the surrounding environment allows for Intelligent Park Assist — the latest generation self-parking system with speed control. The technology is not just limited to driving aspects.

The air conditioning system has been revised to increase cabin wellness, including air ionisers, a new particulate matter filter, and displays showing air quality outside and inside the vehicle. The new convenience features will make every journey a more relaxed experience and can be tailored to reflect customers’ personal preferences. The system also synchronises with the car’s satellite navigation, knowing when it might be necessary to improve cabin air quality (for example, by recirculating cabin air when in a tunnel). A choice of three audio systems is offered in the Continental GT.