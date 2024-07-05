Bentley unveils fourth generation Continental GT Speed with unmatched performance and luxury

Bentley Motors states that it is proud to reveal the fourth generation Continental GT Speed, following in the 21-year tradition of the Continental GT family by redefining the ultimate blend of supercar performance, handcrafted luxury, and everyday usability.
While many may be familiar with the current shape, a few changes have been incorporated to make this car more up-todate. Adding to these changes are potent engine changes, making this superfast tourer even faster, especially with the new hybrid powertrains. The old W12 has long gone, and in its place, is a 4.0- litre V8 combined with a 190PS electric motor. This means a combined 782PS and 1,000Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h. The power is delivered via an eight-speed dual- clutch transmission and an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD) to all four wheels for exceptional power delivery and reliable traction in all conditions. However, power is nothing without control, and to handle all this power, there is a new chassis, with two-chamber air springs paired with new dual-valve dampers, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride (48V active anti-roll control), eLSD and torque vectoring. Good body control and very good ride comfort are the results, supported by a 49:51, rearbiased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history. This is the first mainstream Bentley with single headlamps since the 1950s.
For the first time in the history of this car, the convertible Continental GTC is being launched concurrently with the coupe — providing ultimate flexibility for customers who appreciate both open topped and closed-roof motoring. Play (shown in the driver’s instrument panel) supports and enables driving in semiassisted mode, providing feedback to the driver on how the car is responding to other vehicles. The vehicle’s understanding of the surrounding environment allows for Intelligent Park Assist — the latest generation self-parking system with speed control. The technology is not just limited to driving aspects.
The air conditioning system has been revised to increase cabin wellness, including air ionisers, a new particulate matter filter, and displays showing air quality outside and inside the vehicle. The new convenience features will make every journey a more relaxed experience and can be tailored to reflect customers’ personal preferences. The system also synchronises with the car’s satellite navigation, knowing when it might be necessary to improve cabin air quality (for example, by recirculating cabin air when in a tunnel). A choice of three audio systems is offered in the Continental GT.
The standard system features 10 speakers and 650 Watts, while a Bang & Olufsen 1,500 W, 16-speaker system with illuminated speaker grilles is aimed at lifestyle-oriented customers. A Naim 2,200 W, 18-speaker system with Active Bass Transducers built into the front seats and eight sound modes is offered for the true audiophile. The new Bentley Continental GT surely continues to be one of the finest Grand Tourers available in the world. Available for pre-order in India now, but then you would not embarrass us by asking the price, would you?
Price on request
