Maruti Suzuki introduces Fronx Velocity Edition with new powertrain options and enhanced features

Maruti Suzuki has just launched the Fronx Velocity Edition across the SUV's 14 variants comprising 1.2L (Petrol and CNG) and 1.0L powertrain options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. A number of cosmetic and aesthetic changes besides some new equipment levels add to this mini SUV’s appeal, which has already shown promising sales.

The vehicleV is offered with two powertrain options with an all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology, available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters. Then there is the 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop technology, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AGS transmission. People looking at economical running can try the can opt for the S-CNG version, with a fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.