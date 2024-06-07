Tata Motors launches the Altroz racer, a premium colour-coordinated version of Altroz premium hatchback

With improved technology, features and class-leading safety in a hatchback, the Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants (R1, R2 and R3) with a choice of three colours (Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White). Furthermore, beefing up the Altroz line up, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains.

Price of the Altroz racer starts from INR 9.49 lakhs, ex-showroom