MG introduces the new MG Gloster in Desertstorm and Snowstorm series in India

The new Gloster Desertstorm comes in striking contrasts of a Deep Golden exterior punctuated by black highlights right from the black grille to the black alloy wheels with red callipers. Dark-themed ORVMs, Red Isle LED Headlamps and Highlands Mist LED tail lamps add a touch of mystery, while the all-black door handles, DLO (Daylight Opening) garnish, roof rails, spoiler and fender garnish complete the ensemble. The Desrtstorm's black-themed interior is intended to elevate driving experiences. From the upholstery to the trims, every element embodies a vibrant and premium ambient. In addition, the black steering wheel with white stitching adds a subtle yet distinctive touch to the appeal of the vehicle.
The Snowstorm with a new exterior colour palette features a dual-tone Pearl White and Black exterior. It also has headlamps with red inserts and front and rear bumpers highlighted in Pearl White with Red accents. While the exteriors get a black finish, including the outer door handles, the outside rear-view mirror is in a black finish with a hint of red insert, window surround, fender garnish, and fog garnish with black touch. The taillight boasts a smoked black effect. The seats and steering wheel are with a black theme with white stitching.
Inheriting the qualities of the standard Gloster, both variants come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), ensuring safety with features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA).
Additionally, passengers can personalise their comfort with a dual panoramic sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation functions, and wireless charging capabilities. The MG Gloster offers a strong 2.0-litre diesel engine lineup, including a special twin-turbo version with 158.5 kW of power for great performance. It offers an Intelligent 4WD with an All Terrain System (7 Drive Modes). Available in both 4WD and 2WD options, the new Gloster Desertstorm offers 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, while the Snowstorm comes only in a 7-seater option.
Pricing starts at INR, 41,04,800/- Lakh, (ex-showroom).