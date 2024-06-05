MG introduces the new MG Gloster in Desertstorm and Snowstorm series in India

The new Gloster Desertstorm comes in striking contrasts of a Deep Golden exterior punctuated by black highlights right from the black grille to the black alloy wheels with red callipers. Dark-themed ORVMs, Red Isle LED Headlamps and Highlands Mist LED tail lamps add a touch of mystery, while the all-black door handles, DLO (Daylight Opening) garnish, roof rails, spoiler and fender garnish complete the ensemble. The Desrtstorm's black-themed interior is intended to elevate driving experiences. From the upholstery to the trims, every element embodies a vibrant and premium ambient. In addition, the black steering wheel with white stitching adds a subtle yet distinctive touch to the appeal of the vehicle.