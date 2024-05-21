Audi launches the Q7 Bold Edition

Audi India has announced the launch of the Q7 Bold Edition featuring a black design that radiates elegance and sophistication. The Bold Edition boasts a gloss black grille, black Audi rings in the front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails, this Bold Edition is certain to be coveted by Audi enthusiasts seeking an individualistic expression.

With limited units available, the Audi Q7 Bold Edition will be offered in four exterior colors: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.

Some of the equipment levels in the Bold edition include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting package plus, customisable with 30 colours each for surface and contour lighting, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D sound system with 19 speakers and a total power output of 730 watts, genuine cricket leather upholstery with electrically foldable 3rd-row seats, 8 airbags for utmost safety and optional dual tone alloy wheel paint.