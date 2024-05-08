Defending its position

Sedona, Arizona, provides the inspiration for the colour of the new 110 Sedona Edition – a place of adventure, stunning natural beauty and mindful escapism. The natural deep red hue of its iron-rich sandstone landforms has been applied to an exclusive new model. The Defender 110 Sedona Red body is complemented by an Extended Black Pack, with Narvik Black Defender script, front grille and skid plates plus 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels and a body-coloured spare wheel cover – an exclusive combination for this new edition2. The Sedona Red colour was first seen on Defender 130 and the Defender 110 Sedona Edition will be offered for one year only.
Unique to the Sedona Edition, a new optional bonnet decal depicts the topography of Sedona and reflects Defender’s unstoppable go-anywhere capability and its clientele’s thirst for adventure. The exterior additions are completed by an optional Sedona Red exterior side-mounted gear carrier, ideal for carrying wet or muddy clothing or equipment. Based on the high specification of Defender X-Dynamic HSE, the Sedona Edition’s interior is available with Ebony Windsor Leather and KvadratTM seats for the first time, providing a tough and highly tactile environment.
The seats are part of the newly introduced Signature Interior Pack, which brings a suite of enhancements for greater luxury and attention to detail, tactile new material additions and convenient storage pockets for front row passengers. The luxurious new individual chairs available for second-row occupants in Defender 130 provide ultimate comfort, spaciousness and versatility, separated from each other by an aisle that gives elegant and effortless access to the third row. With heating and cooling technology, they’re perfect for first-class adventures across the globe, bringing front-row comfort to those travelling in row two.
The new Signature Interior Pack combines a comprehensive suite of upgrades to Defender’s interior across seating and trim finishes, for an even more distinctive environment. In the front row, it provides 14-way electrically controlled seats with heating, cooling and memory functions, with supportive new winged headrests. In the second row, climate seats are fitted – with winged headrests on Defender 110 and 130 models.
The Defender has now introduced an upgrade to the diesel line-up with the introduction of a new D350 engine globally, replacing the prior D300 engine. With 350 bhp– and more torque (50 Nm increase to 700 Nm), Defender is more engaging than ever with greater flexibility and faster responses, meaning everything from overtaking to towing is even more effortless than ever.
The Defender range starts at INR 93.6 lakhs, ex-showroom