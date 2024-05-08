Defending its position

Sedona, Arizona, provides the inspiration for the colour of the new 110 Sedona Edition – a place of adventure, stunning natural beauty and mindful escapism. The natural deep red hue of its iron-rich sandstone landforms has been applied to an exclusive new model. The Defender 110 Sedona Red body is complemented by an Extended Black Pack, with Narvik Black Defender script, front grille and skid plates plus 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels and a body-coloured spare wheel cover – an exclusive combination for this new edition2. The Sedona Red colour was first seen on Defender 130 and the Defender 110 Sedona Edition will be offered for one year only.

Unique to the Sedona Edition, a new optional bonnet decal depicts the topography of Sedona and reflects Defender’s unstoppable go-anywhere capability and its clientele’s thirst for adventure. The exterior additions are completed by an optional Sedona Red exterior side-mounted gear carrier, ideal for carrying wet or muddy clothing or equipment. Based on the high specification of Defender X-Dynamic HSE, the Sedona Edition’s interior is available with Ebony Windsor Leather and KvadratTM seats for the first time, providing a tough and highly tactile environment.