The prancing horse is back with its naturally aspirated V12

There has been a single leitmotif that has been thrilling Prancing Horse enthusiasts since 1947: the naturally-aspirated, mid-front-mounted V12, the very first Ferrari engine to roar its way through the factory gates in Maranello. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is inspired by the legendary Grand Tourers of the 1950s and ‘60s, embodying the front-mounted Ferrari V12 two-seater mission with its effortless combination of elegance, versatility, and performance.

The car represents the latest evolution in this bloodline and continues that unique legacy, elevating it towards new standards in performance, comfort, and design. Its silhouette exudes sportiness and class: simple yet harmonious lines feature an integrated active aerodynamic device to guarantee peerless performance, a front-hinged bonnet that exalts the view of the engine bay, and the two twin tailpipes that have become a signature of Ferrari’s 12-cylinder cars.