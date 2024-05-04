The prancing horse is back with its naturally aspirated V12

There has been a single leitmotif that has been thrilling Prancing Horse enthusiasts since 1947: the naturally-aspirated, mid-front-mounted V12, the very first Ferrari engine to roar its way through the factory gates in Maranello. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is inspired by the legendary Grand Tourers of the 1950s and ‘60s, embodying the front-mounted Ferrari V12 two-seater mission with its effortless combination of elegance, versatility, and performance.
The car represents the latest evolution in this bloodline and continues that unique legacy, elevating it towards new standards in performance, comfort, and design. Its silhouette exudes sportiness and class: simple yet harmonious lines feature an integrated active aerodynamic device to guarantee peerless performance, a front-hinged bonnet that exalts the view of the engine bay, and the two twin tailpipes that have become a signature of Ferrari’s 12-cylinder cars.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri’s engine is the latest development of the iconic V12 that laid the foundations for the Maranello legend, in this version unleashing 820 bhp and with maximum revs rising to a heady 9500 rpm. The impressive power curve ensures 80% of total torque is already available at just 2500 rpm, resulting in instantaneous pick-up for maximum accelerator response and a feeling of never-ending power all the way to the red line.
For the very first time on a naturally-aspirated engine, an innovative software strategy was developed that can modify the maximum torque available as a function of the gear selected. This gives the driver the feeling of smooth, progressive pick-up as the transmission ratio increases, another vital factor in making the driving exhilaration delivered by the Ferrari 12Cilindri truly unique.
Sound is pivotal to marrying the comfort, luxury and exhilarating driving emotions typical of a Ferrari V12: to this end, every element of the intake and exhaust lines were optimised. Equal-length exhaust tracts, the 6-in-1 manifold for every cylinder bank and the innovative design of the central sections has resulted in Ferrari’s typical V12 howl that comprises all of the noble combustion orders. The perfect integration and calibration of high and low frequencies coming from the intake and exhaust systems respectively also influence the engine’s timbre.
The shape of the ducts and the internal fluidynamics of the silencer baffles have been designed to reduce back-pressure to a minimum thereby improving power delivery. The geometry of the forms and curves of the exhaust system was also perfected to guarantee the very purest notes of the signature Ferrari sound all the way to the limiter. 0-100 km/h comes up in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 in 7.9 and a top speed of 340 km/h.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri sports the 8-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). Thanks in part to larger tyres on 21” rims, this delivers 5% shorter gear ratios in the lower gears and a 12% increase in torque at the wheels compared to previous V12 applications, all to the benefit of longitudinal performance under acceleration and gear shifting times (30% faster than the previous V12 Berlinetta applications). Performance under acceleration through the gears has been significantly improved and the introduction of the 8th gear improves range in motorway driving. The eight-speed DCT thus both improves efficiency and is more engaging in all gears.
Available as an optional on the Ferrari 12Cilindri is the high-end audio system developed in collaboration with Burmester®, comprising 15 loudspeakers and unleashing a massive 1600 W for a genuinely unprecedented in-car experience at any volume and any speed. The high frequencies are crystal clear and sparkling, thanks to Ring Tweeter technology which minimises distortion. The powerful dual coil subwoofer guarantees a wonderfully full, rich sound which, thanks to Ultraflat Headliners, is all part of a 360-degree listening experience.
Also available as a Spyder. Bookings open now!
Pricing to be announced