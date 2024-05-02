The new BMW M4 Competition M x Drive

Uncompromising dynamics both in everyday driving and on the racetrack are characteristic of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive, this also being reflected in its design. The large, vertical BMW kidney grille sporting M-typical and horizontally arranged double slats, powerfully modelled wheel arches and prominently flared side sills with a contrasting high-gloss black finish as well as attachments for the front and rear aprons provide clear reference to the dynamic potential of the coupé. Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. The new CSL Style taillights inspired from M4 CSL, with their intricate woven LED pattern provide an even greater appeal. M Shadow Line lights featuring dark accents inside are also available as an option.

The sporty Carbon Fiber Roof makes the car significantly lighter overall. It also lowers the center of gravity for enhanced stability, agility and overall handling. The extensive range of light-alloy wheels includes an attractive new addition: 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 825 M Silver with mixed-size tyres are now available as an option. The brake calipers in Blue high-gloss with M lettering lend the high performance M Compound brake system a distinctly sporty appearance. Brake calipers in Red high-gloss is also available as an option. The optional M Carbon exterior package includes inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and a rear diffuser, each featuring its own geometry, exterior mirror caps and an exclusive CFP rear spoiler.