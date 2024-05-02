The new BMW M4 Competition M x Drive

Uncompromising dynamics both in everyday driving and on the racetrack are characteristic of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive, this also being reflected in its design. The large, vertical BMW kidney grille sporting M-typical and horizontally arranged double slats, powerfully modelled wheel arches and prominently flared side sills with a contrasting high-gloss black finish as well as attachments for the front and rear aprons provide clear reference to the dynamic potential of the coupé. Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. The new CSL Style taillights inspired from M4 CSL, with their intricate woven LED pattern provide an even greater appeal. M Shadow Line lights featuring dark accents inside are also available as an option.
The sporty Carbon Fiber Roof makes the car significantly lighter overall. It also lowers the center of gravity for enhanced stability, agility and overall handling. The extensive range of light-alloy wheels includes an attractive new addition: 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 825 M Silver with mixed-size tyres are now available as an option. The brake calipers in Blue high-gloss with M lettering lend the high performance M Compound brake system a distinctly sporty appearance. Brake calipers in Red high-gloss is also available as an option. The optional M Carbon exterior package includes inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and a rear diffuser, each featuring its own geometry, exterior mirror caps and an exclusive CFP rear spoiler.
The BMW Operating System 8.5 offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles and optimised access to many specific online services. The display and control system expanded to include the Head-Up Display in conjunction with Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect” access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. A host of ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. Options include the Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Camera, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder.
For utmost safety, the new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.
At the heart of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This high-revving 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound. It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates maximum output of 530 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.
Price Ex-Showroom is INR 1,53,00,000.