Porsche introduces the new Panamera in India
The new Panamera retains the characteristic lines and proportions of the model line. Its fundamentally revamped appearance lends the sports sedan an even more expressive and sporting look. Up front, an additional air intake above the number plate compensates for the increased air requirement of the drive systems. The redesigned window line in the side view reinforces the sedan character of the four-door sports car. The outer edges of the rear window are flush with the contour of the body, creating harmonious lines at the rear of the car. The Porsche Driver Experience cockpit concept features the ideal balance between digital and analogue control elements and positions the input and output elements essential for driving along the driver’s axis. The gear selector lever is directly to the right of the steering wheel. The mode switch for the Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving programmes and the assistance control stalks are also directly accessible to the driver. This means that they don’t need to take their eyes off the road in order to adjust the drive programmes and assistance systems. An optional passenger display closely integrates the passenger into the driving experience. The 10.9-inch screen displays vehicle performance data on request. It also allows operation of the infotainment system. In order to avoid distracting whoever is behind the wheel, the passenger display cannot be seen from the driver’s seat.
Porsche is also equipping the Panamera with standard Matrix LED headlights. The high-resolution HD Matrix LED lighting system, which has more than 32,000 pixels per headlight, is available as an option. It offers completely new lighting features, such as dedicated lane brightening. The illumination range is up to 600 metres. The new car offers extended standard equipment compared to its predecessor with two-valve dual-chamber air suspension, LED matrix headlights, ParkAssist, driving mode switch on the steering wheel, a cooled smartphone compartment with inductive charging function and an improved fine dust filter with GPS-supported, automatic air-recirculation function.
Modifications to boost pressure, fuel injection flow rate and ignition timing optimise the performance of the 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine. It now generates 350 bhp and 500 Nm of torque – an increase of 20 bhp and 50 Nm compared to its predecessor. This shortens the Panamera’s sprint to 100 km/h to 5.1 seconds and boosts its top speed to 272 km/h.
Price starts from INR 1,69,62,000 ex-showroom without options.