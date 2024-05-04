Porsche introduces the new Panamera in India

Porsche is also equipping the Panamera with standard Matrix LED headlights. The high-resolution HD Matrix LED lighting system, which has more than 32,000 pixels per headlight, is available as an option. It offers completely new lighting features, such as dedicated lane brightening. The illumination range is up to 600 metres. The new car offers extended standard equipment compared to its predecessor with two-valve dual-chamber air suspension, LED matrix headlights, ParkAssist, driving mode switch on the steering wheel, a cooled smartphone compartment with inductive charging function and an improved fine dust filter with GPS-supported, automatic air-recirculation function.

Modifications to boost pressure, fuel injection flow rate and ignition timing optimise the performance of the 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine. It now generates 350 bhp and 500 Nm of torque – an increase of 20 bhp and 50 Nm compared to its predecessor. This shortens the Panamera’s sprint to 100 km/h to 5.1 seconds and boosts its top speed to 272 km/h.

Price starts from INR 1,69,62,000 ex-showroom without options.