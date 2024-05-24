Range Rover House showcases their complete range, some of which will now be manufactured in India

With sustained client demand in India on the rise for Range Rover’s luxuriously appointed large SUVs, both the Range Rover its sporty avatar, the Range Rover Sport, will be locally manufactured in Pune, India, for the first time. The move will enable the clientele in India to benefit from shorter wait times for Range Rover’s vehicles. India will be the first country to locally manufacture Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which will join Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport which are already locally manufactured at JLR’s facility in Pune.
The additional production for the Indian market will supplement the global production of Range Rover which remains in Solihull, UK, and has been the manufacturing home of Range Rover since 1970. Solihull will also remain the home for Range Rover’s upcoming fully-electric model, as well as the pinnacle ‘SV’ vehicles. Deliveries for the locally manufactured Range Rover begin on 24th May
Pricing for the new Range Rover starts at INR 2.36 crores, Range Rover Sport starts at INR 1.4 crores, the Velar starting at INR 87.9 lakhs, and Evoque at INR 67.9 lakhs, all prices ex-showroom in India.