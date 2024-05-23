Magnite CVT at a never before price

For the first time since its launch last year, the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition will offer a range of infotainment offerings, making it even more appealing to consumers. This is Nissan’s most accessible and premium CVT Turbo in the B-SUV segment, offering the best value for money. Besides Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity, JBL speakers and a rear camera with trajectory lines, you also get a number of additional features.

Priced at INR 9.84 lakh, ex-ahowroom.