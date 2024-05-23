Magnite CVT at a never before price

The GEZA moniker is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes offering. This has been carried over onto the advanced infotainment system combined with the convenience of a CVT Turbo. Designed and delivered with a 22.86cm high resolution touchscreen, JBL speakers and Android Car Play, the GEZA includes app based ambient light with various colour options. Driven by customer feedback, the Nissan Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition has been launched on the first year anniversary of the GEZA Special Edition.
For the first time since its launch last year, the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition will offer a range of infotainment offerings, making it even more appealing to consumers. This is Nissan’s most accessible and premium CVT Turbo in the B-SUV segment, offering the best value for money. Besides Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity, JBL speakers and a rear camera with trajectory lines, you also get a number of additional features.
Priced at INR 9.84 lakh, ex-ahowroom.