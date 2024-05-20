Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: The Fourth Avatar

Coming to the inside, we see the bigger changes. The interior is brand spanking new. The design is refreshing and all black – something that makes the interior look smaller and resultantly claustrophobic. You do get a nine-inch info media screen, like Maruti’s other products and it is quite a pleasure to use, showing all the desired information you require.

You do get wireless CarPlay and AndroidAuto, quite a boon in conjunction with the qi wireless phone charger in top models. Interestingly, the sound quality of the Arkamys tuned music system is very impressive.

The instrumentation is also quite clear and legible in the new Swift and thank heavens for the fact that they have not gone all digital and analogue clocks are present. But there is an oddity here – the speedometer does not have a chrome ring around it, unlike the tachometer – why Maruti, why? Is this a precursor to making the speedometer digital? We will have to wait for the next facelift/iteration of this model to find out.