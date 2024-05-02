Isuzu introduces V-Cross Z Prestige in a more stylish pick-up cult avatar

With the host of over a dozen bold styling elements, add character to the vehicle’s original design inspired by the ‘Cyborg – Orca’. The refreshed persona flows from the dominating wedge shape fascia and blends aerodynamically in profile with muscular and flared arches seamlessly flowing to the rear. New Safety features added across the manual transmission passenger pick-up models include Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA). These have now been introduced in all the manual transmission models also.

The ISUZU passenger pickup line-up range now features the entire suite of Active Safety systems, delivering more accurate control and drivability in those adverse situations that demand them. New Rear Seat Occupant Safety features include Rear Seat Occupant Detector Sensors, 3-Point seat belts for all 3 rear seat occupants and seat belt warning indicator Icon in dashboard instrumentation cluster. Another key highlight is the enhanced comfort for rear seat occupants, in all passenger pick up models. With a seating design change, the rear seats now offer a higher degree of inclination bringing a more comfortable seating posture.

Priced ex-showroom from INR 21,19,900/- onward.