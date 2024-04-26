Mahindra's Bolero Neo+ caters to those who need the extra space!

At the hear t of the Bolero Neo+ lies a 2.2 - litre diesel engine, renowned for its power and efficiency. Equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology, it not only delivers impressive performance but also ensures optimal fuel consumption. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox in a rearwheel-drive configuration, the Neo+ has the grunt to take on bad roads, cruise at high speeds, and deal with the extra payload on board. Incidentally, the 2.2 mHawk engine is what Mahindra uses in a different state of tune across its model range which includes the Thar, XUV 700 , and ScorpioN, which goes to show you what a refined bit of engineering it is. Apart from some cold start clatter, the motor is smooth and refined.