Mahindra's Bolero Neo+ caters to those who need the extra space!

The Bolero Neo+ is essentially the longer body version of the Bolero Neo that has been in production for quite some time now. Continuing the tradition of its Bolero lineage, the Bolero Neo+ incorporates similar design elements. The Neo has made great inroads in semirural and rural markets, and the Neo+ is expected to further enhance the range. After all, it too boasts of the same reliable and sturdy genes that the Neo is known for. Of course, with the additional space, the Neo+ is ideal for large families, institutions, and commercial operators.
Design
True to its Bolero lineage, the Bolero Neo+ carries similar design elements forward. The squared-off look is further enhanced by the signature X-shaped bumpers, chrome inserts on the front grille, pronounced character lines, and a distinctive X-shaped spare wheel cover. Aside from that, it also benefits from having side and rear footsteps, and finishing off the visual package are the alloy wheels. It isn’t a head-turner, but it doesn’t look bad either. The design that started off with the TUV300 that had tankinspired lines, and honestly, for the target segment, that isn’t such a bad thing!
How is it inside?
When you step inside the Bolero Neo+, you’ re g reeted with interiors that exude refinement and comfort, especially when compared to other products in this category. It offers a spacious cabin with comfortable front seats, a neat rear bench, and jump seats at the back, which, in our opinion, should only be used for short hauls. As far as tech on board is concerned, the Neo+ gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, complete with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, heightadjustable driver’s seat, and front and rear power windows.
Performance
At the hear t of the Bolero Neo+ lies a 2.2 - litre diesel engine, renowned for its power and efficiency. Equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology, it not only delivers impressive performance but also ensures optimal fuel consumption. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox in a rearwheel-drive configuration, the Neo+ has the grunt to take on bad roads, cruise at high speeds, and deal with the extra payload on board. Incidentally, the 2.2 mHawk engine is what Mahindra uses in a different state of tune across its model range which includes the Thar, XUV 700 , and ScorpioN, which goes to show you what a refined bit of engineering it is. Apart from some cold start clatter, the motor is smooth and refined.
Safety
The Bolero Neo+ comes with ABS, EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat restraints, automatic door locks, and an engine immobilizer.
Conclusion
Mahindra offers the Bolero Neo+ in two variants: P4 and P10. Both variants prioritise passenger and cargo space, accommodating up to nine passengers with ease. The P4 caters to those seeking essential features at an affordable price point, while the P10 indulges in luxury and advanced amenities. With a starting price of `11.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bolero Neo+ presents itself as an attractive option in the 9-seater passenger vehicle segment, and we can see it doing rather well in regional markets.