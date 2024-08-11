The new Tata Curvv is electrifying, delivers both punch and range

The Curvv has a 120kw engine and comes with two battery pack options - 45kWh & 55kWh. Real world range around 425 kilometres with the 55kWh battery pack. Equipment includes a bespoke JBL sound system and wireless charger with ventilation. New prismatic batter gives you a 150 km range in 15 minutes with a 60kWh charger. Pricing between INR 17.49-21.99 ex showroom.