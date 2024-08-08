Range Rover Sport SV edition two unveiled with aggressive design, 626 HP, and striking new themes

With four new themes revealed for 2024, the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO delivers a striking exterior that is performance-honed. The Sunrise Copper Satin, Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, and Marl Grey Gloss themes have all been hand-picked to exude an aggressive and athletic air when driven.
For a dynamic, technological, and cozy inside, each collection combines one-of-a-kind exterior paint colors with new carbon fiber finishers and SV Performance seats in a variety of colors, giving customers the option of revolutionary knit materials or Windsor leather. The distinctive branding on the front splitter, center console, treadplates, and puddle lamps of the Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO serves as a hallmark of athletic luxury and makes it easily identifiable.
An aggressive and grounded appearance is a result of the Range Rover Sport SV's exclusive airflow-enhanced design, which is integral to the vehicle's high-performance credentials. The vehicle's use of advanced materials and functional lightweight components strengthens its high-performance capabilities. The Range Rover Sport SV can go from zero to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, thanks to its 626 horsepower and 750 Newton meters produced by its 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 gasoline engine. This exceptional performance is made possible by a mix of technologies that significantly reduce weight, up to 76 kgs. These features include the optional Carbon Ceramic Brakes and the standard aerodynamic upgrades, such as a carbon fiber bonnet.
An eye-catching matte finish characterizes the Blue Nebula standard, which takes its color palette from the Northern Atlantic coast and adds a touch of green with a subtle shifting effect. This goes with the latest Satin Forged Carbon exterior package, which includes a painted carbon-fiber bonnet, forged black alloy wheels measuring 58.42 cm (23) and Blue Nebula brake calipers. Ebony Windsor and Light Cloud leather are the inside finishes for the SV Performance Seats.
The second selection features a Marl Grey Gloss exterior with a Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack, an Exposed Carbon Twill bonnet, and 58.42 cm (23) Carbon Gloss wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers. The interior is provided in Rosewood and Ebony Windsor.
The third assortment features a 58.42 cm (23) forged black alloy wheel with red anodized calipers, a painted carbon fiber bonnet, a Satin Carbon Twill exterior package, and a Sunrise Copper Satin exterior finish. Ebony Windsor leather covers the inside seats.
Cinder and Ebony inside in Knit and UltrafabricsTM PU, 58.42 cm (23) Carbon Gloss wheels with contrasting Nano Yellow brake calipers, an exposed carbon fiber bonnet, and a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack make up the fourth and last special curation.
Clients have the option to select several brake caliper colors and wheels, including brand new 55.88 cm (22) Diamond-Turned alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey contrast, for each curation. Client preference and the outside paint finish determine which of three new carbon fiber packs—Satin Forged, Twill, or body color—can be added to the exterior of any SV EDITION TWO.
Reflecting its more concentrated, athletic character without sacrificing luxury or refinement, the interior design of the Range Rover Sport SV improves the relationship between the car and driver.
Designed to keep the driver and front-seat passenger safely in place during high-performance driving, the exclusive front SV Performance Seats come with integrated headrests, carbon fiber backboards, an illuminated SV emblem, and more contoured bolsters. The 16-way adjustable chairs are designed to provide maximum comfort with their massaging capability, heating, and cooling capabilities. As standard equipment, you get state-of-the-art in-car sensory technology from Body and Soul Seat.
The heated and cooled back seats are styled similarly, but they're more athletic with prominent side bolsters; they still have motorized recline and a 60/40 split folding option.
The revised steering wheel of the Range Rover Sport SV has larger, better-placed thumb grips, a wider wheel arch, and a unique, illuminated SV Mode button. When you push a short button, the car enters SV Mode, which instantly optimizes the handling, engine, gearbox, and Active Exhaust for peak performance. The driver can customize the dynamic characteristics of the Range Rover Sport SV to their liking by opening the Configurable Dynamics menu with a lengthy press.
Innovative LED Edge-Lighting Technology is integrated into the larger gear-shift paddles. When you turn on the vehicle, the plus and minus signs become white lights. The light becomes red when SV Mode is turned on.
Expected to be priced around INR 4 crores with some options