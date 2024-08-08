Range Rover Sport SV edition two unveiled with aggressive design, 626 HP, and striking new themes

With four new themes revealed for 2024, the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO delivers a striking exterior that is performance-honed. The Sunrise Copper Satin, Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, and Marl Grey Gloss themes have all been hand-picked to exude an aggressive and athletic air when driven.

For a dynamic, technological, and cozy inside, each collection combines one-of-a-kind exterior paint colors with new carbon fiber finishers and SV Performance seats in a variety of colors, giving customers the option of revolutionary knit materials or Windsor leather. The distinctive branding on the front splitter, center console, treadplates, and puddle lamps of the Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO serves as a hallmark of athletic luxury and makes it easily identifiable.

An aggressive and grounded appearance is a result of the Range Rover Sport SV's exclusive airflow-enhanced design, which is integral to the vehicle's high-performance credentials. The vehicle's use of advanced materials and functional lightweight components strengthens its high-performance capabilities. The Range Rover Sport SV can go from zero to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, thanks to its 626 horsepower and 750 Newton meters produced by its 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 gasoline engine. This exceptional performance is made possible by a mix of technologies that significantly reduce weight, up to 76 kgs. These features include the optional Carbon Ceramic Brakes and the standard aerodynamic upgrades, such as a carbon fiber bonnet.