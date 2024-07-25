Introducing the all-new BMW 5 series: Evolution of the dynamic business sedan with modernity and clarity

The exterior of the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase embodies motion and a strikingly sporty character. Featuring a steeply sloping A-pillar, a roofline that flows gently towards the rear, and a slightly sloping luggage compartment line, the car exudes elegance and dynamism in its 2.5 box design. With dimensions of 5,165 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width, 1,518 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 3,105 mm, the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase stands as the largest car in its segment. The BMW kidney grille, inspired by the 'Sharknose' design and projecting forward, serves as the visual centerpiece of the vehicle’s front. Its wide surround and BMW Iconic Glow contour line lighting enhance the car’s dynamic and sporty appeal. The side flanks feature pronounced athletic lines, a high shoulder line, and a prominent muscular look above the rear wheel. The fixed panoramic glass roof, covering almost the entire roof surface, adds a dynamic touch to the side view. The newly interpreted Hofmeister kink is shallower and broader, adorned with an elegantly embossed '5' badge. Exclusive finishes in Titanium Bronze and Aluminium are available for the kidney grille surround, front bumper stripes, rear bumper accents, and window graphics. Additional eye-catching features include black side skirts, flush-mounted door openers, a 5-pattern welcome carpet light, and 18-inch light alloy wheels or 19-inch M alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Adaptive LED headlights with vertical strips provide visually appealing daytime running lights, while the slim LED taillights with the hallmark L-shaped twin light design emphasize the car's width.

Inside, the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase offers an ideal environment for enjoying the hallmark BMW driving pleasure and comfort, both in everyday traffic and on long journeys. The spacious interior, innovative equipment with modern functionality, and fine workmanship enhance traveling comfort, characterizing the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase as a dynamic business sedan for the digital age. Comfort seats with perforated vegan leather upholstery include active seat ventilation at the front, while the rear seats offer increased knee room (+71mm). Four-zone air conditioning allows for individual temperature adjustments, and the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System provides an exceptional audio experience akin to a concert hall. Additionally, the first 500 customers will receive customized headrest cushions in the rear.