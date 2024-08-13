India’s most popular premium SUV

The standard 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and state-of-the-art diesel engine with ISG technology provide an unprecedented level of driving pleasure. The GLE has also been brought up to date with the second iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. Thanks to significant advancements in both software and technology, the inside of vehicles is becoming increasingly more digital and intelligent. With crystal-clear LCD panels, you can operate a plethora of vehicle and comfort features. Enjoy high-quality stereo surround sound with a 590-watt Burmester® 13 speaker system.

Starting price for the GLE 300 d 4MATIC AMG Line is INR 97.85 lakhs, ex-showroom.