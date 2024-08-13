India’s most popular premium SUV

Taking the place of the previous GLE 300d, the new GLE 300d AMG Line is even sportier looking and comes with 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tremolite gray with a high-sheen finish. It also has the sporty AMG Line. Larger perforated brake discs mounted on the front axle improve stopping power and stability. The 300d, 450d, and 450 are the three trim levels of the GLE SUV that now offer the AMG line.
The AMG body style adds a plethora of visual touches to the vehicle. The chrome Mercedes-Benz pattern is complemented with an integrated star on the Diamond grille. A single louvre finished in a matte dark grey complements the black frame and chrome accents. It also ranks high among the best examples of the "Sensual Clarity" style of design. This quality is brought to light in the updated model, which also generates updated highlights.
The standard 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and state-of-the-art diesel engine with ISG technology provide an unprecedented level of driving pleasure. The GLE has also been brought up to date with the second iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. Thanks to significant advancements in both software and technology, the inside of vehicles is becoming increasingly more digital and intelligent. With crystal-clear LCD panels, you can operate a plethora of vehicle and comfort features. Enjoy high-quality stereo surround sound with a 590-watt Burmester® 13 speaker system.
Starting price for the GLE 300 d 4MATIC AMG Line is INR 97.85 lakhs, ex-showroom.