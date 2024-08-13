On a high note

In the near future, the Indian market will see the arrival of the new Octavia. So, how exactly is the Octavia "new"? Redesigned front and rear bumpers and an updated Škoda grille are part of the refreshed fourth generation of the Octavia, which also features an improved design. Redesigned alloy wheels, updated LED rear lights with animated indicators, and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights are among the other updates. The upgraded, second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights efficiently block the glare of approaching headlights while providing even better illumination of the road ahead. They include 36 unique matrix segments and new Crystallinium components.
Along with eco-friendly seat, dashboard, and door panel materials, a 13-inch digital display will be included as standard equipment. An optional head-up display can be added to the basic 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, which already has expanded capability. Both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster have undergone graphic redesigns. In a first for the Octavia, an infotainment display of 13 inches will be available. In addition to four USB-C ports with a combined 45 watts of electricity, the upgraded Octavia now has wireless charging with a more robust 15 watt charging and ventilation system. An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called ChatGPT will soon be standard issue with the Laura voice assistant, expanding its functionality well beyond what was previously possible with voice instructions alone. Škoda Connect offers a variety of services, including easy over-the-air upgrades, online route planning, and more. The infotainment system also includes weather, news, traffic, a calendar, and offers, and as an add-on, you may change the ambient lighting's color scheme and activate other features. Laura will be able to answer questions about general knowledge and operate the vehicle's functions with even greater precision as the capabilities of the ChatGPT software, which is based on artificial intelligence, are constantly improved. No personal information or details about the car are ever accessible to ChatGPT. In order to guarantee the utmost data safety, all conversations with the chatbot are then erased.
Regarding the powertrain, a 1.5 TSI gasoline engine producing 150 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters of torque is anticipated to serve as the principal engine. With its mild-hybrid powertrain and 7-speed dual clutch (DSG) transmission, the Octy can reach 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. Also, the upgraded Octavia might have as many as ten airbags.
Standard features include a 15-watt wireless charging with cooling function, a dual-zone Climatronic system, and inductive fast-charging for cellphones. With the new and improved KESSY keyless vehicle access technology, the automobile will unlock or lock itself whenever the driver comes within 1.5 meters of the vehicle while holding the key. New designs for the upholstery, trim, and door panels are included in the revised Škoda Octavia. Unique Dark Chrome trim pieces are utilized in the inside and on the steering wheel, showcasing the new, two-dimensional Škoda emblem, marking yet another first for the Octavia. There are some new, clever features in the updated Octavia as well. Additionally, a compartment for the drinks, cups, and luggage of the backseat passengers is debuting. The new Octavia should be available in the fourth quarter of this year, around the festival season.
Expected to be priced around INR 30 lakhs.