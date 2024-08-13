On a high note

In the near future, the Indian market will see the arrival of the new Octavia. So, how exactly is the Octavia "new"? Redesigned front and rear bumpers and an updated Škoda grille are part of the refreshed fourth generation of the Octavia, which also features an improved design. Redesigned alloy wheels, updated LED rear lights with animated indicators, and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights are among the other updates. The upgraded, second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights efficiently block the glare of approaching headlights while providing even better illumination of the road ahead. They include 36 unique matrix segments and new Crystallinium components.

Along with eco-friendly seat, dashboard, and door panel materials, a 13-inch digital display will be included as standard equipment. An optional head-up display can be added to the basic 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, which already has expanded capability. Both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster have undergone graphic redesigns. In a first for the Octavia, an infotainment display of 13 inches will be available. In addition to four USB-C ports with a combined 45 watts of electricity, the upgraded Octavia now has wireless charging with a more robust 15 watt charging and ventilation system. An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called ChatGPT will soon be standard issue with the Laura voice assistant, expanding its functionality well beyond what was previously possible with voice instructions alone. Škoda Connect offers a variety of services, including easy over-the-air upgrades, online route planning, and more. The infotainment system also includes weather, news, traffic, a calendar, and offers, and as an add-on, you may change the ambient lighting's color scheme and activate other features. Laura will be able to answer questions about general knowledge and operate the vehicle's functions with even greater precision as the capabilities of the ChatGPT software, which is based on artificial intelligence, are constantly improved. No personal information or details about the car are ever accessible to ChatGPT. In order to guarantee the utmost data safety, all conversations with the chatbot are then erased.