Škoda Auto India unveils the Kylaq: A new era in compact SUVs

Today marks a significant milestone for Škoda Auto India as it embarks on a new chapter with the introduction of its all-new compact SUV. Following a teaser of its design and an announcement earlier this year, the vehicle has now been christened "Kylaq" through an innovative nationwide campaign. This name, reflecting the voice of thousands of participants, signifies a special connection between Škoda and its future drivers.

The "Name Your Škoda" campaign, launched in February 2024, invited users, customers, and Škoda enthusiasts across India to engage in naming the new SUV. Participants were encouraged to suggest names that begin with the letter ‘K’ and end with the letter ‘Q,’ adhering to Škoda’s tradition of naming their ICE SUVs. The campaign received over 200,000 entries, with more than 24,000 unique name suggestions. The winner, who will be the first to own the Škoda Kylaq when it hits the roads in 2025, will have the distinction of driving a vehicle they named. Additionally, ten other winners will receive an exclusive tour of Škoda Auto's facilities in Prague, including a visit to the Škoda Museum.