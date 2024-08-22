Citroën unveils new C3 with upgraded features and high-performance automatic transmission option

Citroën India has introduced the New C3, now equipped with a High Performance 6-speed Automatic transmission and advanced features that enhance the driving experience, underscoring Citroën's dedication to innovation and excellence.

The New C3 has received significant upgrades to boost safety and convenience. Alongside the 6-Speed Automatic Transmission variant, the lineup now includes six airbags*, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seat belts for enhanced safety. Additional improvements include power window switches on the doors, a grab handle for the front passenger, Auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, and automatic air conditioning, enhancing both comfort and functionality.

With the MyCitroën Connectivity suite, the New C3 offers 40 connectivity features, providing a tech-savvy driving experience at your fingertips, including Remote Start Stop with preconditioning, Geo-fencing, Remote Lock/Unlock, and Marketplace Fueling. The New C3 is now available with a High Performance 6-speed Automatic transmission paired with the reliable 1.2 L Gen 3 PureTech engine, delivering 110 PS and 205 Nm of torque for a confident and enjoyable drive.