Hyundai Motor India breaks ground on Hydrogen Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the groundbreaking ceremony of its hydrogen innovation centre at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024 in Chennai. Developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and Guidance Tamil Nadu, with strong support from the Tamil Nadu State Government, this cutting-edge facility aims to drive innovation in hydrogen technology.

The virtual groundbreaking was officiated by Thiru MK Stalin, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, alongside key dignitaries including Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Mr Arun Roy (IAS), Industries Secretary, Mr Vishnu (IAS), Guidance MD, Mr Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, among other senior state officials. The 65,000 sq. ft. hydrogen innovation centre will be located at the IIT Madras Thaiyur campus, near Chennai.