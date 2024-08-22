Maruti Suzuki enhances safety with standard ESP across all models

Maruti Suzuki’s decision to equip all its vehicles with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) reflects its commitment to making advanced safety features accessible to all customers, offering exceptional value and a more secure, confident driving experience. Alongside ESP, the standard safety package across Maruti Suzuki’s lineup includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, an engine immobiliser, the HEARTECT platform, and a collapsible steering column.

The ESP+ system is designed to prevent skidding by keeping the vehicle aligned with its intended path. Integrating the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), ESP relies on a network of sensors to monitor the vehicle’s movement. This data is processed by an electronic control unit, which then adjusts the vehicle’s trajectory to enhance stability and maintain control.