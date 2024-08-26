Hyundai India unveils first look of the all-new Alcazar SUV

The New Alcazar, a premium SUV from Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) with seating for six or seven, has just had its exterior and interior revealed. The new Alcazar, built on Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness Global Design identity, reimagines travel experiences with opulent interiors, commanding presence on the road, and striking front and rear fascias. The SUV also features wider and more robust rear stances, versatile interior seating, and new R18 (D = 462 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels.

With its stunning exterior and unparalleled luxury and convenience, the new Alcazar is going to revolutionize the 6- and 7-seater SUV market. A new dark chrome front grille, distinctive quad-beam LED headlamps, an all-new hood design, a robust front bumper, and new H-shaped LED daytime running lights are all part of the plan to make this vehicle stand out from the crowd. The all-new R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels and black painted cladding accentuate the SUV's aggressive silhouette, contributing to its bold and elevated appearance. The SUV takes a more commanding and elevated position on the road thanks to its broad, towering, and contemporary back end, as well as its distinctive bridge-type roof rail. The redesigned bumper and skid plate design, together with the integrated stop lamp and the all-new characteristic linked DRLs, give it a broader, taller, and more futuristic look, while the rear spoiler design adds to that. The new LED turn signals have a sequential function and add to the SUV's quality and contemporary look.