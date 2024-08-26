Cars

Kia Seltos X-Line now available in a sleek glossy black pearl finish

Other amazing colours include Matte finish options
A new color choice for the X-Line trim of the popular Seltos series, Aurora Black Pearl, is now available from Kia India. This new option gives buyers even more possibilities to make their X-Lines unique, adding to the already extensive color palette that includes Matte Graphite. In keeping with the unique X-Line design, the exterior and interior are both complemented by the Aurora Black Pearl color. A unique two-tone combination of dazzling sage green and black adorns the inside, exuding an air of refined elegance.

Front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, a tailgate garnish, and a fake exhaust on the back bumper are just a few of the parts of the new X-Line Black that have a gloss black finish. A dramatic 'Sun Orange' accent on the skid plates, side door garnish, and wheel center caps further enhances these aspects. The X-Line also has bigger 18-inch alloy wheels that are crystal cut with a glossy black edge and have a dual tone crystal design. The tailgate also features the trademark 'X-Line' insignia, which further distinguishes it.

Maruti Suzuki enhances safety with standard ESP across all models
Kia India
Kia Seltos
badass
Black pearl

