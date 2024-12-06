Spirited Volt

Many in the fray are in the race to manufacture electric cars and SUVs, but Mahindra was playing the ball quietly. Now, they have hit it out of the park for a massive six through their new electric vehicles, the BE 6e and the XEV 9e. Futuristic, future-ready, and loaded to the gills with software and hardware, these new vehicles are certainly not a ‘chip’ off the old block. Designed in-house by the very talented Pratap Bose and his team, the vehicles look very futuristic. The Mahindra team has worked very hard to make what is possibly the best ‘Made in India’ vehicle as of now. Sure, there is tech from all over – motors from Valeo, blade batteries from BYD and a host of other things but the way things have been integrated is a remarkable story in itself.

On the exterior, the design is quite sharp, with aggressive LED bars around the edges and even an LED-illuminated BE monogram on the hood. In fact, the 6e looks more like a concept vehicle than a normal vehicle with its flared-out wheel arches and integrated door handles, first seen on Mahindra’s XUV 700. They look a fair bit of gimmickry, but then an electric car like this has to be more about the show rather than go. Right? Wrong! The BE 6e is fitted with a 59-kWh battery and a motor that churns out 230 bhp, but there is an option of a 79-kWh battery with a 281 bhp motor. Those are big numbers we are talking about, and Mahindra claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds with the larger motor – these were supercar acceleration times from not even a decade back!