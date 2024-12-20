Honda Amaze third gen: A modern sedan with ADAS and enhanced tech

When Honda first launched the Amaze in 2013 in India, it was more of a sedan counterpart to its Brio hatchback. The vehicle has evolved steadily over the years, and a decade after its initial introduction, it has just been launched in its third iteration or generation. Now, the vehicle gains a lot from evolving technology and becomes the first in this segment to offer Automated Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its top model.

On the exterior, the previous generation had already upped the looks ante, but the new car gets full LED headlamps and tail lamps, which follow the form and function of the current City. You also get new 15-inch alloy wheels and a higher belt line. We like the fact that the car has minimalist looks on the outside, with clear-cut lines. Step inside and the minimalist look continues, but what catches your eye immediately is the semi-digital instrument cluster. The speedometer is an analogue dial, but the tach is a digital screen that shows a lot of info on it, including some ADAS features. Taking centre stage is the 8-inch touchscreen, compatible with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen resolution is excellent with very low latency. Below you do get a handy wireless charger with a separate button for switching it on or off, which we think is one of the most intelligent features of the segment. It was however disappointing to note that no fast-charging USB-C charging ports were available, only USB-A. The audio system is quite decent for the segment, but one feature that stood out was the walk-away lock. Here if you forget to lock the doors after you exit the car, it automatically locks itself after a few seconds. Very useful and nifty, and should be there on other vehicles too. Thankfully, a sunroof is conspicuous by its absence.