Freak Streak

Inside, she is all about beauty and practicality. The white-grey combination works well, and I am glad its not only drab plastics everywhere. The interior is beautifully finished and the twin 10.25-inch screens are a standout in terms of clarity and responsiveness. Some things are quite thoughtful, like the cup holders in front of the AC vents, but the lack of a glovebox does make the space a little strained. You do get two baggage hooks built into the lower part of the dash, though which also holds the USB slots. There are two rear seats, access through which is by the large doors on the side. Ingress/egress is quite easy and rear space is on par. The rear seat squab is a bit high, but you do get adjusted to it, while remembering that the Comet is basically an urban roundabout. There is an infotainment system with 2 tweeters and 2 woofers so sound quality is quite nice. You don’t need more than that because this is not a chauffeur driven car! The glasshouse effect is excellent and you get a super view all around. There is a rear camera with guidelines that helps you park.

The car is very intelligent and unlocks itself when you approach it. I just love the system where you just sit in, press the brake pedal and off you go! True keyless…the knob selector for drive, reverse and neutral also features an indicator to indicate when the vehicle is charging. You can only charge the Comet at 3.3 kWh, which means that a 10-80% charge will take 5 hours. A full charge allows in excess of a 200 kilometres running from the 17.3 kWh battery that in conjunction with a permanent magnet synchronous motor delivers 42 horses and 110Nm of torque to the rear wheels. Power delivery is linear rather than blistering and in ‘Normal’ mode, it can be quite fun to weave through traffic. Need more oomph? Simply press the switch in the dashboard for better performance. There is an “Eco” mode too, if you need to save power.