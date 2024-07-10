Cars

Mahindra celebrates the XUV700 milestone with special prices and new features

This particular SUV has had a stellar run in the Indian market and the company is now giving you a better deal to celebrate, but for four months only!
Mahindra XUV700 in the new Deep Forest colour
Mahindra XUV700 in the new Deep Forest colour

To celebrate the third anniversary of the XUV700 and achieving 2,00,000 production milestone in less than 3 years, Mahindra has announced special prices for 4 months on the SUV. The AX7 range includes features such as a Panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 cm HD screens in an intelligent cockpit, Level-2 ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control for enhanced safety, 3D Audio with 12 Speakers by Sony, a 6-way Powered Memory Seat with Welcome Retract, Amazon Alexa Built-In and more.

Two new colour options, Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna have also been introduced, expanding the range to nine colours. The refreshed pricing aims to make the XUV700 even more accessible to a broader range of customers while providing value.

Prices now start at 19.49 Lakh, ex-showroom

In more Car news, check out:

Mahindra XUV700 in the new Deep Forest colour
Smart phone to smart car - a new electric car by a mobile phone manufacturer
Sony
Mahindra
Amazon Alexa
Mahindra XUV700
ADAS
Deep Forest

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com