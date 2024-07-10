Mahindra celebrates the XUV700 milestone with special prices and new features

To celebrate the third anniversary of the XUV700 and achieving 2,00,000 production milestone in less than 3 years, Mahindra has announced special prices for 4 months on the SUV. The AX7 range includes features such as a Panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 cm HD screens in an intelligent cockpit, Level-2 ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control for enhanced safety, 3D Audio with 12 Speakers by Sony, a 6-way Powered Memory Seat with Welcome Retract, Amazon Alexa Built-In and more.
Two new colour options, Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna have also been introduced, expanding the range to nine colours. The refreshed pricing aims to make the XUV700 even more accessible to a broader range of customers while providing value.
Prices now start at 19.49 Lakh, ex-showroom
