Maserati celebrates 50 years of Tignanello with custom electric GranCabrio Folgore

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, one of the most influential red wines that was ahead of its times, Maserati crafted a customised Fuoriserie version of its latest creation, GranCabrio Folgore, the most futuristic expression of the current 100% electric production from the Modena-based brand. The bespoke, which was exclusively created for Marchesi Antinori, will be auctioned, on July 14, in California at Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala—one of the leading arts charity events in the US.

The exteriors of GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello translate into a customisation of the body colour, created ad hoc: the Terra di Tignanello paint is a chestnut colour inspired by the vineyard’s soil, warmed by a coppery burgundy reminiscent of the central red shades of Tignanello’s characteristic barriques. It has a rich, metallic tint; a prestigious colour inspired by the estate and the atmosphere of the winery. The rims and callipers come in matte and gloss black respectively, whereas the emblems are coloured copper, with the Maserati logo in glossy copper on a gloss background. The soft top fabric is also black.