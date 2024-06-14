Achtung! The world’s first proper electric 4x4 SUV

The GELÄNDEWAGEN. Now in its all-new G 580 state with EQ Technology promises to possess uncompromising off-road capabilities. It symbolises the fusion of tradition and progress, with the all-new electric G-Class remaining true to the model’s character, retaining its angular silhouette including all iconic elements. Like the conventionally powered variants, its body is built on a ladder frame chassis. The development team has modified and reinforced this to integrate the electric drive. Also retained is the combination of independent front suspension with double wishbones and newly developed rigid rear axle. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the ladder frame ensures a low centre of gravity. With its usable capacity of 116 kWh, it provides sufficient energy for ranges of up to 473 kilometres according to the WLTP cycle.A selectable low range off-road gear reduction system, independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear contribute to its off-road capabilities. Underbody protection made from an intelligent mix of materials including carbon protects the battery from physical impact.
The all-new electric G-Class is powered by four individually controlled motors located output of 432 kW and a maximum torque of 1,164 Nm. The electric G-Class enables unique driving functions for off-road use: G-TURN, G-STEERING and the intelligent off-road crawl function.The G-ROAR sound experience includes a G-Class-specific driving sound, an “aura” and various “event” sounds.A slightly raised bonnet, new A-pillar trim, spoiler lip on the roof and so-called “air curtains” in the rear wheel-arch flares contribute to optimised aerodynamics and interior aeroacoustics.A redesigned off-road control unit, new Off-road cockpit and “transparent bonnet” enable a digital off-road experience.Like its tried-and-tested sisters, the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology has a gradeability of up to 100 per cent on suitable surfaces. The vehicle remains stable on sideways slopes of up to 35 degrees. With a maximum fording depth of 850 millimetres, the electric G‑Class outperforms its conventionally powered counterparts by 150 millimetres. The low range off-road gearing increases propulsion with a special reduction ratio. The all-new model generates the function of conventional differential locks virtually using intelligent torque vectoring.
The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and a 31.2-centimetre (12.3-inch) driver and media display with touch controls are included as standard. It is equipped with a multifunction steering wheel in nappa leather, ambient lighting, KEYLESS-GO, temperature-controlled cup holders, the Burmester® 3D surround sound system and the “transparent bonnet” as standard. The redesigned off-road control unit and the new ff-road cockpit are also fitted to enhance the off-road experience with additional digital functions.
With most luxury vehicles moving towards electric, the new G-Class takes a significant step in the same direction. Let’s see how far this 4x4 goes
Estimated Price: INR 3 crores on launch. Ex-showroom.