Achtung! The world’s first proper electric 4x4 SUV

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and a 31.2-centimetre (12.3-inch) driver and media display with touch controls are included as standard. It is equipped with a multifunction steering wheel in nappa leather, ambient lighting, KEYLESS-GO, temperature-controlled cup holders, the Burmester® 3D surround sound system and the “transparent bonnet” as standard. The redesigned off-road control unit and the new ff-road cockpit are also fitted to enhance the off-road experience with additional digital functions.

With most luxury vehicles moving towards electric, the new G-Class takes a significant step in the same direction. Let’s see how far this 4x4 goes

Estimated Price: INR 3 crores on launch. Ex-showroom.