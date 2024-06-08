Porsche unveils revolutionary 911 Carrera GTS with super-lightweight hybrid system

The lightweight and powerful T-Hybrid system has a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger. An integrated electric motor, placed between the compressor and turbine wheel, instantaneously brings the turbocharger up to speed. This immediately builds up boost pressure. The electric motor in the exhaust gas turbocharger also functions as a generator. It generates up to 20 bhp of electric power. This energy is extracted from the exhaust gas flow. The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbocharger instead of the previous two, which ensures a more dynamic and responsive power delivery.

The powertrain also includes a permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Even at idle speed, it supports the boxer engine with extra drive torque of up to 150 Nm and provides a power boost of up to 54 horses. Both electric motors are coupled to a lightweight and compact high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12-volt starter battery, but stores up to 1.9 kWh of energy and operates at a voltage of 400 V. For an optimised overall weight, there is a lithium-ion battery for the 12 V on-board electrical system.