Porsche unveils revolutionary 911 Carrera GTS with super-lightweight hybrid system

The new 911 Carrera GTS is the first street-legal 911 equipped with a super-lightweight performance hybrid. The newly developed, innovative powertrain system, with 3.6 litres of displacement delivers significantly improved driving performance and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 312 km/h.
The lightweight and powerful T-Hybrid system has a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger. An integrated electric motor, placed between the compressor and turbine wheel, instantaneously brings the turbocharger up to speed. This immediately builds up boost pressure. The electric motor in the exhaust gas turbocharger also functions as a generator. It generates up to 20 bhp of electric power. This energy is extracted from the exhaust gas flow. The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbocharger instead of the previous two, which ensures a more dynamic and responsive power delivery.
The powertrain also includes a permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Even at idle speed, it supports the boxer engine with extra drive torque of up to 150 Nm and provides a power boost of up to 54 horses. Both electric motors are coupled to a lightweight and compact high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12-volt starter battery, but stores up to 1.9 kWh of energy and operates at a voltage of 400 V. For an optimised overall weight, there is a lithium-ion battery for the 12 V on-board electrical system.
The high-voltage system allows the air-conditioning compressor to be driven electrically and the belt drive to be omitted as a result, making the engine much more compact. This creates space above the power unit for the pulse inverter and DC-DC converter. The engine has VarioCam camshaft control and a valve control with rocker arms. Even without electrical assistance, the boxer engine delivers 485 horses and 570 Nm of torque. In total, the system output is 34 bhp and 610 Nm.
In the coupé variants, Porsche has designed the interior of the new 911 as a two-seater as standard. In the cockpit, the standard driving mode switch, the revised driver assistance lever and, for the first time in the 911, a start button – has been incorporated to the left of the steering wheel. In the centre console storage compartment of the new 911, there is a cooled compartment for smartphones, with an inductive charging function. For the first time, the 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12.6-inch curved display fits elegantly into the new control and display concept and can be extensively customised. It offers up to seven views, including an exclusive Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube
Porsche dial design with a central tachometer. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is still operated via the high-resolution central display with a 10.9-inch screen. Apple CarPlay is more deeply integrated into the car. Apps such as Spotify and Apple Music can be used as native apps in the PCM without a connected smartphone.
Pricing for the new 911 Carerra starts at INR 1.99 crores