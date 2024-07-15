Cars

Audi Unveils Q5 Bold edition with sleek black styling and powerful performance

This particular SUV has been the darling of the mid luxury segment and has recently gotten better with the addition of many new features and some external enhancements
Audi, recently announced the launch of the Q5 Bold Edition for the upcoming festive season. The Black Styling Package seeks to transform the vehicle's appearance by applying a sleek, high-gloss black finish to various elements, including the grille, Audi emblems (front and rear), window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI motor producing 265 hp and 370 Nm torque, which enables it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/h. Quattro all-wheel drive for optimal grip is standard. A B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers and 755-watt output producing 3D sound effects is also part of the package.

You also get a suspension system with damper control, LED headlamps with LED rear combination lamps, a panoramic sunroof, Park assist with 360° camera and a whole host of other features. Eight airbags round up the safety package.

Priced at INR 72,30,000, ex-showroom.

