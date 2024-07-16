Cars

Hyundai Motor India Limited launches the EXTER with dual-cylinder CNG

Offering the convenience of running on both petrol and CNG, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo will provide customers with high fuel efficiency and ample boot space to travel enthusiasts
Powering the SUV is the 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with 5 Speed Manual Transmission. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo claims a fuel efficiency of 27.1 Km/kg (ARAI Tested). Ensuring maximum safety to the customers, the SUV comes equipped with a company-fitted CNG system with Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) ensuring a seamless drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG and vice versa. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo brings out the practical usage of the boot space sufficing the travel needs of the customers.

The Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with a plethora of features such as the Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs and LED tail lamp, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a lot more.  In addition, the SUV has advanced safety features like 6 airbags, TPMS highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and much more. Alongside the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, the EXTER Hy-CNG (Single Cylinder) will also be available for the customers.

The pricing for the basic model starts at INR 8.50 lakhs.

