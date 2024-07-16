Hyundai Motor India Limited launches the EXTER with dual-cylinder CNG

The Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with a plethora of features such as the Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs and LED tail lamp, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a lot more. In addition, the SUV has advanced safety features like 6 airbags, TPMS highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and much more. Alongside the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, the EXTER Hy-CNG (Single Cylinder) will also be available for the customers.

The pricing for the basic model starts at INR 8.50 lakhs.