Hrithik Roshan joins the Jeep family

Hrithik Roshan, known for his hard work and continuous self-improvement, is a perfect fit for representing Jeep’s adventurous and prestigious spirit. The campaign highlights that Jeep is more than just a vehicle - it's a symbol of exceptional performance and status. With its tagline, "The One & Only," Jeep confidently asserts that the Jeep Wrangler has set a standard that's hard to match. This campaign is not just about an SUV; it's about embracing the ambition to rise to the top and stay there. Jeep's message is clear: simply reaching the top isn't sufficient; you have to keep striving to remain there. As Jeep continues to lead the way, this campaign reminds us why the Jeep Wrangler is the best in its class and why its competitors are struggling to keep up.