Tata Motors unveils India's first SUV coupé: The Curvv

Tata Motors has recently unveiled the Tata Curvv ICE and EV, marking a new era in SUV design. The Curvv is India’s first SUV Coupé, merging the ruggedness and practicality of an SUV with the elegance and sporty lines of a coupé. Launching on August 7th, the Curvv will initially be available in its EV version, followed by its ICE counterpart, aligning with Tata Motors' multi-powertrain strategy.

India's first SUV Coupé combines premium design with enhanced practicality in the SUV segment and offers multiple powertrains—petrol, diesel, and electric—catering to all customer preferences. It promises spirited performance, uncompromised safety, class-leading space and comfort, futuristic technologies, segment-first features, advanced infotainment, and rich connectivity.

The Curvv is an exceptional blend of captivating design, empowering practicality, and exhilarating performance. Its SUV coupé body style, distinct from the typical boxy design in the mid-SUV market, retains the aerodynamic theme seen in the concept show car, projecting a strong character from the front to the rear. The raised ride height, robust cladding, and dynamic proportions enhance its appeal.

The sharply sloping roofline reduces wind resistance, while the large wheels, high approach and departure angles, and increased ground clearance provide a balanced and stable stance. The SUV coupé will be introduced in two new colors: Virtual Sunrise for the Curvv.ev and Gold Essence for the Curvv ICE.