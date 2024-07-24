Tata Motors unveils India's first SUV coupé: The Curvv

Tata Motors has recently unveiled the Tata Curvv ICE and EV, marking a new era in SUV design. The Curvv is India’s first SUV Coupé, merging the ruggedness and practicality of an SUV with the elegance and sporty lines of a coupé. Launching on August 7th, the Curvv will initially be available in its EV version, followed by its ICE counterpart, aligning with Tata Motors' multi-powertrain strategy.
India's first SUV Coupé combines premium design with enhanced practicality in the SUV segment and offers multiple powertrains—petrol, diesel, and electric—catering to all customer preferences. It promises spirited performance, uncompromised safety, class-leading space and comfort, futuristic technologies, segment-first features, advanced infotainment, and rich connectivity.
The Curvv is an exceptional blend of captivating design, empowering practicality, and exhilarating performance. Its SUV coupé body style, distinct from the typical boxy design in the mid-SUV market, retains the aerodynamic theme seen in the concept show car, projecting a strong character from the front to the rear. The raised ride height, robust cladding, and dynamic proportions enhance its appeal.
The sharply sloping roofline reduces wind resistance, while the large wheels, high approach and departure angles, and increased ground clearance provide a balanced and stable stance. The SUV coupé will be introduced in two new colors: Virtual Sunrise for the Curvv.ev and Gold Essence for the Curvv ICE.
Designed with the Indian family in mind, the Curvv's SUV coupé design features modern and uncluttered interiors that blend SUV functionality with an impressively spacious cabin, without compromising on storage typically associated with a coupé.
The premium appeal is evident in its state-of-the-art cabin technologies and the thoughtful selection of colors, materials, and finishes. The panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, enhancing the sense of space and freedom. The boot space has been reconfigured to offer increased and easily accessible storage.
The Curvv offers powerful petrol and diesel engine options, along with electric variants boasting a best-in-class long driving range. Its body style ensures agility and excellent handling, promising a unique and sporty driving experience.
The Curvv is equipped with advanced infotainment, large screens, and connected car technology, featuring smart innovations typically found in higher-segment vehicles. Furthermore, Tata Motors' commitment to safety is upheld with the Curvv, engineered to meet the strictest safety norms and equipped with numerous active and passive safety features.
Watch out for our exclusive review in the week of August 11.