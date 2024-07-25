Maruti Suzuki launches the stylish and youthful Ignis Radiance Edition: Features, specs, and more

The Radiance Edition of Ignis brings a host of cosmetic enhancements, amplifying its robust and dynamic persona. With a bold exterior design, premium interiors, and modern technology, the Ignis Radiance Edition stands out in its segment.

Since its launch in January 2017, the Ignis, known as ‘The Tough Urban,’ has captivated customers with its commanding road presence and spacious interior. Its imposing front fascia, wide rear appearance, and high seating position reflect a unique blend of SUV-inspired design and a compact footprint. The new Radiance Edition promises an enhanced driving experience and distinctive style for urban landscapes.

Built on a next-gen rigid platform with Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection, the Ignis caters to a generation that aspires to be different. It offers a stylish exterior, state-of-the-art engine technology, and a spacious cabin, making it a standout choice for modern drivers.