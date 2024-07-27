Nissan India has reintroduced the X-Trail for 2024 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

When we drove the X-trail, there was enough power available at a tap of your foot, with the multi-information display (MID) in the centre consistently showing us 15kmpl, of course with the aircon on in city conditions. Talking of the MID, you will revel in its gorgeous colour display that you can customise to such a large extent. Our favourite was the eco/power indicator that was kind of addictive to glance at while driving. The main infotainment display however was a little small and came with old-fashioned knobs which in this age of capacitive touch-displays, many might find a little lacking, and oh – no wireless CarPlay or Android Auto too!

The exteriors of the car are smashing to look at. Those DRLs that double up as indicators, the powerful LEDs that light up at night and the big butch Nissan badging will constantly remind you of the vehicle’s pedigree. Add to it a 2706 wheelbase, and you have one of the most spacious vehicles in its class. You do get USB-C and USB-A charging ports front and rear and the seats are not too bad, though they are upholstered in fabric and don’t get ventilation. Our biggest sore point however was the fact that the rear hatch is manual, in age when vehicles two classes lower in category are getting power-assisted tail gates. The sound system sounded quite punchy and the interiors are no doubt very well finished, even though you have to adjust the front seats manually for both driver and passenger.

The USP of the new X-Trail surely lies in its exceptional powerplant that gives you a smooth and powerful ride while maintain fuel efficiency; and in a country where this parameter is the supreme factor in buying a vehicle, the Fe part will surely bode well with consumers. However, the vehicle does lack in certain key amenities which people have come to take for granted even in categories a few segments down. This however cannot detract from the brilliance of the X-Trail which shines out as a knight is some kind of armour.