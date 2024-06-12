Experience luxury and adventure with Jeep Compass range now available at a more affordable price

Jeep India, has announced that its highly Compass range will now be available at a new, more accessible price of INR 18.99 Lakhs. This will make this vehicle even more attainable for customers seeking a blend of luxury, capability, and style. The move is driven by Jeep India’s commitment to making the Compass more accessible to a broader audience while maintaining the high standards and desirability that the brand has achieved. The Jeep Compass continues to embody the spirit of adventure and rugged sophistication, ensuring that customers receive unparalleled value for their investment.
The Jeep Compass is celebrated for its robust build, advanced technology, and superior driving dynamics. Key features include a four-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), four-channel Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Advanced Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, all-speed traction control, rear seat reminder alert, and Rain Brake Assist are standard across all trims. The range offers comfortable, contemporary styling with premium interiors. The 8-way electronically adjustable leather seats come with automatic ventilation for additional comfort and a memory function that remembers your preferred seating position. What’s more, with the integrated voice command - controlling the radio, media options, phone calls and messages, climate control, and navigation is hassle free. The Uconnect system comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android AutoTM, and premium Alpine sound.
The 2.0L MultiJet Diesel powertrains are available in Manual Transmission and Automatic Transmission with 2WD and 4WD options.
Pricing starts at INR 18.99 lakhs, ex-showroom.