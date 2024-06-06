Value Sting

The 'Scorpio-N Z8 Select' offers great value for money. It is well-equipped with high-end features and provides an enjoyable driving experience. While the 4x4 option is not available on this variant, it remains a solid choice for many buyers.

Price starts at INR 16.99 Lakh for the petrol and 17.99 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom

Story by Vikram Gour