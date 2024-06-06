Value Sting

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select comes in a new Midnight Black colour, enhancing its bold road presence. The exterior features dual barrel LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), and LED projector fog lamps. Unlike the Z8, this version rides on R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels, which do justice to its looks; however you could always upgrade to a larger size for a nominal cost! Having said that, the Scorpio N Z8 Select does have a striking appearance, complementing its bold SUV stance.
Inside the Scorpio-N Z8 Select, the sense of space and use of high-quality materials are immediately noticeable. The rich coffee-black leatherette interiors look premium and are comfortable. The dashboard features soft-touch materials, adding to the sophisticated feel. It does offer three-row seating; however the last row is best reserved for kids or pets. The boot offers a decent amount of space with all three rows in use, and is easy to flip down to give you more space and use the vehicle as a 5-seater. The vehicle includes steering-mounted controls, climate control air conditioning, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and ample storage space. The ADRENOX system is included for connectivity.
The Scorpio-N Z8 Select is available in the market with a choice of two engine options. The mStallion Petrol engine delivers 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine provides 175 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a 6-speed Manual Transmission or a 6-speed Automatic Transmission. Both engines are extremely refined units that do a great job of allowing you to enjoy a spirited drive in this massive machine! Driving the SUV is smooth and comfortable, thanks to Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL) technologies. The handling is outstanding for a ladder on frame chassis vehicle as there is minimal body roll even while negotiating winding roads on a ghat. The steering feels nice and light at low speeds and firms up to offer you that added confidence at higher speeds. Despite its size, the Scorpio N Z8 Select is easy to drive in city traffic as well.
The 'Scorpio-N Z8 Select' offers great value for money. It is well-equipped with high-end features and provides an enjoyable driving experience. While the 4x4 option is not available on this variant, it remains a solid choice for many buyers.
Price starts at INR 16.99 Lakh for the petrol and 17.99 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom
Story by Vikram Gour