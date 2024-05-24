Gurkha with more Force

First launched in 2008, and also called the Indian G-Wagen – because of its design similarities with the iconic Mercedes-Benz SUV – the Gurkha is possibly India’s best off-road SUV. But while it’s great off the road, the Gurkha – manufactured by Force Motors – was pretty basic on the road and had a cabin from the Stone Age. Force Motors has now launched the all-new Gurkha, and we took it for a spin.

The biggest change is that the Gurkha has been launched in a five-door, seven-seat variant, in addition to the three-door, four-seat variant (the previous model was only available in the latter configuration). That’s good news, because Force has not only opened the Gurkha brand to families, but has also beaten Mahindra, which is still struggling to ready the five-door Thar. But despite a lot of changes to the cabin, the quality still doesn’t look at par with its competitors – where Maruti Suzuki Jimny is at the best, closely followed by the Thar, and then the Gurkha.