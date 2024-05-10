Mahindra XUV 3XO: The ultimate SUV upgrade — features, performance and price

On the exterior you now get the C shaped DRLs, and LED headlamps, though the main beam is still a halogen. A new grill design and front end makes the vehicle look more focused. At the rear, you get connected DRLs, which is somewhat of a fad now and sharp looking tail lights. Even the nomenclature of the models is similar to the XUV 700, with our particular test car being nominated AX7L.

The boot is quite spacious, and you are looking at 295 litres of space, 364 if loaded to the top. Needless, you also get a standard 60:40 folding rear seat. Top models get 17-inch diamond cut alloys and this again becomes the only vehicle in the segment to get a 940mm long sunroof. The interior also features a kick-ass Harmon Karon sound system with a 7-speaker surround system with a 9-band equaliser and Bass enhancer, with 380 watts of amplification.

The main consideration of any vehicle is its driving dynamics, and here too the XUV 3XO shines with its gasoline and diesel motors. the petrol 1.2-litre outputs 130 horses of power and has 230 Nm of torque (250 Nm in case of the auto).

The automatic here is an Aisin 6-speed, specifically adapted top this engine. the diesel motor is a 1.5-litre, with 117 horses and 300 Nm of torque, that can be had with either a manual or an AMT. We drove the petrol automatic, and the vehicle never felt lacking for power and even made the company’s 0-60 km/h claim of 4.4 seconds believable. Must mention here that the cabin is quite silent, though tyre noise intrudes majorly.

All in all the XUV 3XO deserves to be at the top of the game. It is well made, has a sensible suite of features in every trim and has potent powerplants. Yes, it misses out on some features like ventilated front seats and a heads-up display (HUD). But knowing Mahindra, you could be seeing this sooner rather than later. meanwhile, there is a new king in the jungle.

Priced from INR 7.49 - 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.