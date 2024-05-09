Cars

Maruti Suzuki launches the latest version of the Swift, in 5 variants.

There is a new 1.2-litre Z series engine, which claims improved efficiency
The new Swift is more evolutionary, rather than revolutionary and has some new features. Broadly, it comes with signature DRLs up front and a new design of alloy wheels. Some changes have been done on the exterior lighting combinations. On the inside, you get a redesigned dashboard layout with a 9-inch touchscreen. You also get a wireless Qi charger on the top variants. Rear airconvents are now standard across the range. Safety wise, you now get 6 airbags as standard throughout the range, and cruise control also debuts on selected models.

There is a new 1.2-litre Z series engine, which claims improved efficiency but interestingly enough no power/torque figures were stated. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed manual and AMT.

Prices from INR 6.49 – 9.64 lakh.

