Maruti Suzuki launches the latest version of the Swift, in 5 variants.

The new Swift is more evolutionary, rather than revolutionary and has some new features. Broadly, it comes with signature DRLs up front and a new design of alloy wheels. Some changes have been done on the exterior lighting combinations. On the inside, you get a redesigned dashboard layout with a 9-inch touchscreen. You also get a wireless Qi charger on the top variants. Rear airconvents are now standard across the range. Safety wise, you now get 6 airbags as standard throughout the range, and cruise control also debuts on selected models.