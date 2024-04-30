Mahindra XUV 3XO launched, priced from INR 7.49 lakh

The updated design of the smallest XUV on sale is 'interesting' to say the least. Mahindra designers have completely reworked the front and rear profiles of the car for 2024.

While the front end adopts an alien-like headlamp setup flanking a gloss black grille with chrome inserts, the rear of the car features connected tail lamps with LED lighting units.

Mahindra has decked the car with features, the most important of which is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The XUV300 performed well in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP under the Safer Cars for India campaign, and the 3XO is expected to perform better when subjected to the tests.