Mahindra XUV 3XO launched, priced from INR 7.49 lakh

The facelifted XUV300 is here and Mahindra has named it the XUV 3XO. Priced between INR 7.49 lakh and INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV rivals the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, among other pseudo SUVs.
The updated design of the smallest XUV on sale is 'interesting' to say the least. Mahindra designers have completely reworked the front and rear profiles of the car for 2024.
While the front end adopts an alien-like headlamp setup flanking a gloss black grille with chrome inserts, the rear of the car features connected tail lamps with LED lighting units.
Mahindra has decked the car with features, the most important of which is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The XUV300 performed well in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP under the Safer Cars for India campaign, and the 3XO is expected to perform better when subjected to the tests.
Mahindra offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (130 HP and up to 250 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel (117 HP and 300 Nm) engine options for the 3XO. The petrol is available with manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox choices, while the diesel comes with manual and AMT options.