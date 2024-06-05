Cars

Jeep India launches Meridian X Special Edition

The Meridian X Special Edition comes with some new styling cues and features
Jeep Meridian X Special Edition
Jeep Meridian X Special Edition

The Jeep Meridian X boasts unique styling cues, custom upgrades, and top-end accessories. From sleek Body-Colored Lowers to a sophisticated Grey Roof and Alloy Wheels with accentuated Grey Pockets, every detail is meticulously designed to elevate aesthetics and turn heads.

Jeep Meridian X Special Edition
Magnite CVT at a never before price
Interiors
Interiors

Interiors feature enhancements to further enhance the driving experience with a range of modifications including side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, air purifier, dashcam, Premium Carpet and an optional Rear Seat Entertainment package.

The Meridian has the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.

Jeep Meridian X Special Edition
A new version of the XUV700 aims to capture the middle level of the SUV market

Bookings for the Jeep Meridian X are now open at its dealerships across India and on the Jeep India website.

Pricing starts at INR 29.5 lakhs, ex-showroom

jeep
Jeep Meridian
4x4
Rear seat entertainment

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com