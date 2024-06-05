Jeep India launches Meridian X Special Edition

Interiors feature enhancements to further enhance the driving experience with a range of modifications including side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, air purifier, dashcam, Premium Carpet and an optional Rear Seat Entertainment package.

The Meridian has the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.