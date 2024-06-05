Jeep India launches Meridian X Special Edition

The Jeep Meridian X boasts unique styling cues, custom upgrades, and top-end accessories. From sleek Body-Colored Lowers to a sophisticated Grey Roof and Alloy Wheels with accentuated Grey Pockets, every detail is meticulously designed to elevate aesthetics and turn heads.
Interiors feature enhancements to further enhance the driving experience with a range of modifications including side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, air purifier, dashcam, Premium Carpet and an optional Rear Seat Entertainment package.
The Meridian has the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.
Bookings for the Jeep Meridian X are now open at its dealerships across India and on the Jeep India website.
Pricing starts at INR 29.5 lakhs, ex-showroom