A new version of the XUV700 aims to capture the middle level of the SUV market

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, today announced the launch of the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant for the XUV700. This new variant aims to make luxury accessible to a wider audience by offering premium features at an attractive price point. The AX5 Select variant offers a numerous line-up of features, including a Skyroof, Dual 26.03cm HD Superscreen, Push-Button Start/Stop, and a roomy 7-seater configuration. These features, typically associated with higher-end models, make the AX5 Select an option for those looking for luxury at a more affordable price point. To ensure an enhanced customer experience, Mahindra has significantly increased its production capacity to reduce waiting periods, typically within four to eight weeks depending on the variant.
Some new features on the XUV700 AX5 Select include a panoramic sunroof, dual HD 26.03 cm Infotainment and 26.03 cm Digital Cluster Screens, In-built Navigation, Amazon Alexa, Wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, and third row aircon vents.
Prices start at INR 16.89 Lakhs, ex-showroom for the manual model. AT is INR 1.6 lakhs extra.