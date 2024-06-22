Longer and Stronger

The battle for the executive sedan space has been a hotly contested one, but one manufacturer ran away with the segment because it’s E-class was a LWB, meaning Long Wheel Base. Mercedes-Benz India has enjoyed its run with it’s cars but now its hegemony will be challenged by BMW, who are launching their 5-series LWB (BMW calls it simply, Li) on June 24. We do not know the exact technical details of the powertrain as BMW India has not told us that, but what we do know is that this is the first right-hand drive BMW 5 to get an extended wheelbase, barring China. This means that BMW now has three extended wheelbase models – the 3 Gran Limousine, the 7 and now the 5.

In terms of dimensions, the car is 5,175mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,520mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm. Interestingly, arch rival Mercedes is launching the next gen e-Class by around September this year, but the 5 is bigger than the new E by nearly 100mm! the bronze accents used front and rear for the M-Sport models look quite classy, and now you can have the front kidney grille, the famous BMW trademark, illuminated as well along with the DRLs. The new 5 is a massively sized machine, but those 18-inch wheels with high sidewalls take some of the sexiness away from the alloys, but then this appears to be a safer option given our road conditions. Of course, the higher sidewalls mean a better ground clearance, though we don’t have the exact measurement as of now. The big 5 on the C-pillar leaves you in no doubt as to what car you are sitting in.