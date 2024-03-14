Automotive designer Marcello Gandini passes away aged 85

Marcello Gandini was one of the most spectacular automotive designers of our time. The man responsible for the beautiful Lamborghini Miura, the Countach and the Diablo, his designs were not defined by anyone style. The Miura was curvaceous and seductive; the Countach was angular. He also designed the Ferrari 308 but he was most famously known for his Lamborghini designs. Besides the ones mentioned above, think Espada, Jarama, Urraco – the lesser known ones. He was also famous for his design of the Lancia Stratos and the Renault 5, both rally championship winning cars. His other famous design was the BMW E12 5-series – a very muscular car and a large number of Maseratis. The Alfa Romeo 33 Carabo show car is surely one of his masterpieces.