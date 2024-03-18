The world's best sportscar?

Nissan recently launched the 2025 version of its iconic GT-R with a lot of new features. Dedicated to “pursuing the ultimate driving pleasure,” the GT-R R35 has steadily evolved since debuting in 2007 as Nissan's flagship super sports car. The 2025 GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and the GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO incorporate high precision weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts — previously only available in the GT-R NISMO Special Edition — for snappier revs and faster turbo spooling. Both models also feature GT-R-exclusive aluminum takumi certification name plates as well as gold-colored model number plates in the engine compartment. The Premium Edition is available with the special new interior color, Blue Heaven.