It's official! Porsche 911 to soon feature electrified powertrains

Although Porsche has not revealed the specifics of its new hybrid powertrain, the 'regular' 911's 3-litre, twin-turbocharged flat six should remain. The debate on whether the upcoming model will be a plug-in hybrid or a mild hybrid is very much on, although most auto experts seem to agree that Porsche will pick the latter option.

The announcement does not come as shocking since the 992 generation 911 was designed to accommodate hybrid power from the outset. For example, the 8-speed PDK transmission, which was introduced with the 992 model, was created to house an electric motor by using a gearset that is 100 mm shorter than that of the previous 7-speed unit.

Porsche is not expected to exempt the high-performance Turbo and Turbo S models from featuring electrification either. The boosted 3.8-litre flat-six unit should make more power than the current top output of 641 BHP with the electrical assistance.

As with any mid-life refresh, the 911 will be fitted with revised bodywork and new lights. The bumpers will be new, and particularly the rear one will have four tailpipes sticking out of it.

With all the changes to the powertrain, Porsche is also likely to tweak the interior of the 911 a bit. We reckon some of the newly added screens first seen in the updated Taycan electric sedan will be loaned to the 911 as well.